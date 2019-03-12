This walled estate where music producer Phil Spector killed actress is going for $5.5 million

A mansion atop a hill in Los Angeles County where pioneering music producer Phil Spector shot and killed actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is for sale for $5.5 million, according to listing agent Ladd Jackson of Hilton & Hyland.
Known as Pyrenees Castle, the estate at 1700 Grand View Drive sits on 2.5-acre in Alhambra, California. With 360-degree views of the San Gabriel Valley, the walled, gated and turreted house is the largest privately owned property in the area, according to the San Gabriel Valley Times.
The house was orginally built in 1925 by businessman Sylvester Dupuy, who was inspired by the French castles he had seen while living in France. It was designed by architect John Walker Smart, according to Variety.
The roughly 8,700-square-foot property sits up a quarter-mile driveway with a large motor court, according to the listing.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
The elegant property features nine bedrooms and 10 baths, a grand marble foyer, wood-paneled living room and dining room with beamed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, original hardwood flooring, hand-painted murals. There are two full kitchens, a game room, hair salon and two home offices.
“Many upgrades (and) improvements have been made,” according to the listing.
Spector is serving 19 years to life in a Stockton prison after his second-degree murder conviction in Clarkson’s death. The star of the 1985 cult film “Barbarian Queen,” she was 40 years old.
Spector was a record producer who developed the music production formula known as Wall of Sound.
Comments