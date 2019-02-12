Looking for romance on Valentine’s Day in SLO County? We’ve got some ideas

If you’re in a relationship, Valentine’s Day can feel stressful.

Maybe you forgot to make dinner reservations for Thursday (and you don’t want to buy them off of some guy who thought way further ahead than you, like Dwight from “The Office”).

Or maybe your relationship is new and you haven’t had time to plan something just right. Or hey, maybe you just don’t care that much about the holiday.

Whatever your relationship status or level of planning, we’ve put together a list of things to do for this, the most romantic of holidays.

Check out some suggestions below.

Go ziplining

Margarita Adventures in Santa Margarita is offering a “Love Is an Adventure” package from Feb. 14-17.

The cost is $30 per couple in addition to the regular tour cost of $109 per adult during weekdays and $119 per adult on weekends. The package includes ziplining, complimentary Go Pro rental with an SD card you can take home, and a bottle of 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from nearby Ancient Peaks Winery.

To book, visit www.margarita-adventures.com and select the package add-on option on the qualifying dates.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course & Restaurant is presenting their sixth annual Supper Club spectacular on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Included in the festivities is a five-course meal and a live band.

Cost is $99 per person, and reservations can be made by either calling 805-237-7440 or emailing restaurant@hunterranchgolf.com.

Give your beloved the gift of heart-shaped pizza

Nardonne’s Pizzeria in Atascadero and Baywood Park is once again making heart-shaped pizzas to commemorate the holiday.

The pizzas can be ordered in sizes 10 inches and above and come with a special message and a box of candy. There’s also a Valentine’s dine-in special that includes a 2-topping 12-inch pizza, two salads, garlic bread and two beer or wine drinks of your choice for $44.95.

Call the Atascadero location at 805-466-8858 or the Los Osos location at 805-528-1976.

Broaden your horizons and go see a show

Both the SLO Repertory Theater and the Great American Melodrama are putting on shows on Thursday night.

“Million Dollar Quartet” at SLO Repertory is about Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley coming together for a legendary recording session. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.slorep.org. If you require wheelchair or other specific ADA seating, call the box office at 805-786-2440.

“Steel Magnolias” is playing at the Melodrama at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.americanmelodrama.com, in-person at the Melodrama’s box office or over the phone at 805-489-2499.

See a different kind of show in Morro Bay

The Siren is hosting a “musical, magical variety show for lovers and loners” Thursday evening.

The show includes performers “from across the globe” including a “live mermaid” and “Botticelli’s Venus in Burlesque.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage or cocktail attire. Tickets run from $20 to $25. To buy tickets, visit the Ticketfly link at https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1797454-siren-valentines-day-morro-bay/.

Get your dancing shoes on

The Station in SLO is hosting a Noche de Salsa from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The event costs $60 per couple and includes two glasses of wine or a cocktail, a one-hour choreographed salsa routine, and a professional photographer and videographer. To buy tickets, visit this link: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/noche-de-salsa-the-station-exclusively-presents-valentines-day-date-night-tickets-54721747219

Take a walk on the beach or go on a hike

It’s supposed to rain on Thursday, but nature is free and usually doesn’t require reservations!

Maybe celebrate with your sweetie another day

Let’s be real: Things are expensive, lines will be long, and the weather won’t be that great. If the commercialism’s got you down, just make another day your own personal V-Day.