Who wants to go to Disneyland? SLO County residents can grab discount tickets

January 04, 2019 07:15 PM

Disneyland is offering discounted tickets to Southern California residents now that the holidays have past and the slower winter months are ahead.

Those who live in the zip codes 90000 through 93599 are eligible for the discounts starting Monday.

Offers are for a three-day one-park-per-day ticket for $179 or a three-day “Park Hopper” ticket for $234. The “Park Hopper” ticket allows entry into both Disneyland and California Adventure (both in Anaheim) on the same day.

The three-day tickets are available for purchase from Jan. 7 through May 20 and may be used on a consecutive three-day visit or three separate days throughout the travel period, according to Disneyland officials.

Tickets expire on May 23, and can be used any day except during the blackout dates of April 14-22.

In addition, special rates are being offered at Disneyland’s three Disneyland Resort hotels on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

Starting Monday, tickets may be purchased at disneyland.disney.go.com/offers-discounts/southern-california-tickets/.

