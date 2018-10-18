Leslie Barker: A whistle is one more way to stay safe during a run

While in Colorado this past summer, I bought yellow whistles for my 87-year-old mom and me. We kind of joked about them – me saying I'd use mine if I saw a bear and, more seriously, telling Mom she should carry hers on walks. Her balance is amazing, but were she to fall, at least she could attract attention by blowing the daylights out of her whistle.
Turns out, I actually did see a bear while on a walk the next morning ... but had left my whistle in the cabin. Now that I'm at sea level, I've become more diligent about carrying it on my morning runs. Not so much for the potential ursine factor; there are no bears in my neighborhood.
There are, though, coyotes and bobcats, representatives from each faction I see at least every couple of weeks. Plus, I may be the trusting sort, but sometimes two-legged creatures need scaring off, too.
So as sunrise comes later and sunset earlier, wear lighter clothes, use only one earbud and keep a whistle – a flashlight's not a bad idea, either – at the ready. We want you safe, eager and ready to venture out, savoring the deep and beautiful blue of this star-and-sun-jostling sky.
