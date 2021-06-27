How Napheesa Collier separated herself from the pack to earn a spot on the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team

Among the reaction to the announcement of the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic roster was a bit of surprise over some Olympic newcomers, such as former UConn star and third-year WNBA player Napheesa Collier, making the team.

Collier and Ariel Atkins, both 24, are not just first-time Olympians but new to FIBA senior-level five-on-five competition.

U.S. national team coach Dawn Staley says that what they may lack in Olympic experience, they’ll make up for in other areas that will serve Team USA well. Staley explained earlier this week how Collier and Atkins, specifically, separated themselves from other young players vying for spots in Tokyo.

“I’ve been around them a great deal through these training camps, and I’ve actually coached Napheesa in U18 and U19,” Staley said. “I feel like both of them carved out a space in which we need: Younger legs, great basketball decision-makers on both sides of the ball.

“I think they just separated themselves from the rest of the younger group by doing the little things. It’s hard when you’re that young, you have a tendency to let some of those older, experienced players do their thing, and you tend to just kind of fall back. They fell back, but they also made an impact quietly, and they’re the perfect younger players to be on a team like this because they’re just going to do what they’re asked to do and do it at a really high level.”

Collier joins other Olympic newcomers including Atkins, 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. She isn’t new to high-stakes USA Basketball play. She’s a four-time gold medalist, taking home the top prize in the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, 2015 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2014 Youth Olympic Games and 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. She was previously one of 16 finalists for the 2018 World Cup team and was part of the national team squad that went 6-1 against college and international teams in the fall of 2019.

“Some of these newcomers have played in World Cups, some of them have been around our USA Basketball culture over the past three or four years,” Staley added. “We just want them to do what they’ve done. And that is, when your number’s called to perform. These are highly competitive, motivated women who just want to win. ... People have to step up and do, or step down and do, because you could play a much different role than you play on your WNBA team.”

Collier has made an imprint in her first three seasons in the WNBA. As the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year and an 2020 All-WNBA second-team selection, the Lynx star is considered one of the most exciting younger players in the league. This summer, Collier is leading the 7-7 Lynx in scoring — her 17.6 points per game are a career high, while chipping in 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In Friday’s overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces, Collier nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

For her part, Collier had no assumptions that she’d be heading to Tokyo with Team USA. She got the call from national team director Carol Callan on the Lynx’s bus ride to the airport for an away game.

“I didn’t even know until the moment Carol called me,” Collier said. “I had no idea if I was on it or not, so definitely very suspenseful waiting for that. It’s such a blessing. I feel so honored that USA chose me and that I get to experience this with this team of amazing women. So definitely not expected, but I’m going to try to do everything I can to help the team and soak in as much as I can of this experience.”

If all goes as planned for Team USA, which hasn’t lost at the Olympics since 1992, Collier could take home her first gold medal before she turns 25.

“I’ve watched the Olympics since I can remember, and so to think that one day I’d be on that team, it’s just been a dream,” Collier said. “I’ve been doing USA since 2013. Even before that, all I could think about, making the Olympics one day is obviously huge goal. So to say that I’m here is crazy.”

Collier will join forces with Lynx teammate and future Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles and Wilson, her good friend and podcast co-host — not to mention four other former Huskies who are experienced Olympic vets.

“It’s awesome to see how many UConn players are on the team and how many have been a part of USA Basketball,” Collier said. “I think it’s a huge tip of the hat to the staff at UConn, Coach [Auriemma] and [Chris Dailey] and everyone that was there. They’ve obviously done a great job in making future Olympians, so I’m really honored to be part of that legacy.”