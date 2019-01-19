After bad crash at the Olympics, luger Emily Sweeney getting her groove back

Even after her horrific crash in the Olympics last February, Emily Sweeney knew she would get back on a luge sled again.
What she didn't know was that she would win a bronze medal in her first race back, the World Cup in Whistler, British Columbia, in December.
"I had the most challenging six months I've ever had, although now it's more like 10 or 11 months," Sweeney said from Germany, where she is preparing for the World Championships Jan. 25-27 in Winterberg. "It'll be a year next month. It's been a difficult year.
"But my first World Cup back, I ended up on the podium, which was crazy."
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In February, Sweeney, who grew up in Suffield, Conn., had achieved a longtime goal – to compete in the Olympics in luge like her older sister Megan had in 2010. But on her last run on the Pyeongchang luge track, things went terribly wrong.
She had trouble with the infamous Curve 9, and as her parents Sue and Larry and her sister watched in horror, she lost control and careened wildly on the track, hitting the sides with her feet before being thrown off the sled.
"That's the worst crash I've seen my girls involved in – just the way she hit," Larry told the Courant that day from South Korea. "Emily usually doesn't let go of her sled. We've seen her crash. Lots of times, once they get going, they can still control it. There was no control on that one."
Sweeney was able to make it through a short interview with NBC and told reporters she was fine before leaving the track in an ambulance but there would be a long, difficult recovery period before she would be able to get back onto a sled.
She had broken two bones in her back and sprained her ankle and was listed as having a concussion, even though she reported no symptoms.
"She was told it would be six months of stationary rest to allow her bones to heal," her mother Sue said. "And another six months for her muscles and ligaments to adjust. But rest – to an active elite athlete – is like the kiss of death."
At first, Emily could only sit up for an hour a day.
"I had to lay down," Sweeney said. "My neck would spasm. The weight of my head was too much for my body."
She graduated to walking on the treadmill in April, walking six minutes before having to rest. She kept at it, going a little further every day. Her parents moved nearby, from Suffield to the Lake Placid area where Emily now lives, to help her out during her recovery. She went to the Olympic Training Center for rehab.
She was cleared in August to do light workouts.
"People kept asking, 'Are you going to slide again? Are you going to slide again?' " Sue said. "It was scarier for her to think she would not slide again. She didn't want to end her career on that."
She traveled with the U.S. team to Norway for preseason practice in Lillehammer in late September. Cleared to slide, she opted to start going into Curve 7 on the track, much lower than the women's usual start.
"It was like starting over," she said. "I got dressed in a little trailer next to the track. I climbed over the side and just went. I expected more emotions than I actually had. I was nervous to see how my body would handle it but I knew I could do it."
She slid from there for three days. It was a lot for her body to handle. But she kept at it.
In a non-Olympic year, there is much less pressure on the luge athletes. But without a World Cup podium finish in the last two years, Sweeney was in danger of slipping from the "A" team to the "B" team this season. She was OK with that, she said.
She skipped the first World Cup and opted to go to Whistler to see how she would hold up. Her parents were there, watching, as she finished third.
"It was incredible," Sue said. "Out of everything she's done, that was the most emotional I've seen her. I know she didn't expect to do well. It gave her the confidence she could get back on the sled and compete with the best."
Last month, Sweeney finished 1/100th of a second off the podium, in fourth, in the World Cup at Lake Placid. She opted to skip the World Cup in Latvia last weekend, where her teammate Summer Britcher won the bronze.
"There's no avoiding up to 5Gs you'll hit in one curve," Emily said. "I wasn't ready for that. I'm happy I didn't race that. I'm surprised I had such a mature approach to it."
She laughed.
"Every time you can't use your strength, another area steps up," she said. "Without my physical strength, other things kicked in – all the years of work I put in before."
Comments