At 37, Duncan Keith embraces being a mentor to his young Blackhawks teammates

CHICAGO — When Duncan Keith refers to “old guys” on the Chicago Blackhawks roster, he knows he’s referring to himself. At 37, he has two years on the team’s next-oldest players, Brent Seabrook and Carl Soderberg.

The contrast in ages could be particularly stark this season, especially among the defensemen. Nine of the 14 in training camp are 25 or younger. That includes 18-year-old Michael Krutil.

It’s natural to assume that Keith, a 15-year veteran, will be taking a few of them under his wing, but it doesn’t mean it’s a one-way relationship.

“I still feel like I’m kind of learning myself,” Keith said Tuesday. “I do realize that you talk to some of these young guys, and you see them coming into camp, so if I can help them out and maybe speed up their development, that’s going to help the team win and help the organization.”

It’s not always the “old guy” who mentors the up-and-comer, however.

“A young guy can learn from a young guy and a young guy can learn from somebody that’s even younger than him,” Keith said. “It’s just a matter of keeping your eyes and ears open to what’s out there.”

The circumstances were different when Keith latched on to the Hawks roster in 2005-06.

Although he’s currently one of six Hawks who are 30 or older, the roster from his rookie season featured nine such players, including Adrian Aucoin and Eric Daze.

Jim Dowd was 37, like Keith is now, when he took the 22-year-old defenseman under his wing.

“I remember Jim Dowd pulling me aside when I was a rookie,” Keith said. “This guy that had been in the league for a long time, (and) it was just cool that he would take the time out to do that. So maybe that kind of subconsciously factors into things.”

He added that coaching his 7-year-old son, Colton, in Penticton, British Columbia, during the offseason helped give him a new way of looking at aspects of the game he took for granted.

“When you coach your son or younger kids, you see the different perspective that there is,” Keith said. “It helps you as a player in a lot of ways because you’re having to explain what you’re doing. Sometimes it can just be natural or an instinct or things you’ve learned, but putting it into words brings a lot more clarity and understanding for myself as well.”

That’s just how Keith’s mind works, Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton said.

“He’s a curious guy,” Colliton said. “He asks questions, he wants to know — not so much in the heat of the moment but after the fact. Why are we doing this? What do you think about this situation?

“He enjoys seeing the young guys have success. Even when we’re doing the conditioning skates, he’s making sure that they’ve got to push just a little bit harder. He’s leading by example in that. That’s part of our advantage is having guys like that around.”

Connor Murphy has benefited firsthand from Keith’s experience. The two put in iron-man duty when injuries plagued the defense last season, and they likely will be the top defensive pairing again this season.

“He’s a Hall of Fame defenseman, so I don’t think it gets much easier than that — to have that as a partner,” Murphy said. “Being here for a few years here with him, you know what to expect and how he likes to read plays and push the puck in certain directions when we take it back.

“So just an all-around really good defender. We’re lucky every year to have him.”