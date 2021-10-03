Giants’ Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley score 17 unanswered points to upset Saints for first win

NEW ORLEANS — Kyle Rudolph recovered Saquon Barkley’s overtime fumble. Then three plays later, Barkley barreled into the end zone as the Giants’ sideline erupted.

They’d done it. They’d upset the Saints.

Jason Garrett’s offense racked up 485 yards, with Daniel Jones throwing for 402. And the Giants scored 17 unanswered points for their first win of the season.

Barkley scored on a 6-yard run to end it with 4:54 left in OT, three plays after the tight end Rudolph had bailed him out with a huge fumble recovery at the Saints’ 35-yard line.

But Jones connected with Golladay (116 yards) down to the Saints’ six, and that capped a thrilling comeback for coach Joe Judge’s first win of the 2021 season.

Captain Jabrill Peppers, sidelined in the second half by a hamstring injury, won the overtime coin toss by calling heads.

“Yeah!” Peppers said when he saw the coin land, pumping his fist. “We want the ball!”

John Ross scored in his Giants debut, James Bradberry had an interception, and the Giants largely were able to keep the Saints’ offense off the field late, despite two Taysom Hill second half touchdown runs.

And Jones went to work directing the game-winning drive. Barkley had 126 yards and two touchdowns. Four receivers had at leaste 77 yards receiving, including Ross and Kadarius Toney.

The fourth quarter and overtime and the joy of victory: this is how it’s supposed to look.