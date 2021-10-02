Justin Fields will make start Sunday for Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

CHICAGO — After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee.

Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a game-time decision as the Bears considered the health of both Dalton and Fields, who injured the thumb on his throwing hand against the Cleveland Browns.

Fields practiced with the injury wrapped up all week and said Friday that his hand “feels pretty good.” Nagy said Fields has an adjustment to playing through the injury, but the hand got better every day.

“When you are a quarterback, you need your hand, and there is always going to be a little issue there,” Nagy said. “So him just probably more than anything is mentally getting used to that. Both guys have been really good in terms of their mindsets preparing.”

Now Fields will make his second career start, a chance for him and the Bears officially to move past the ugly 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fields was sacked nine times and had 1 net passing yard. Under pressure often from the Browns pass rushers, he completed 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards and had three carries for 12 yards.

Fields said he tried to use that outing to drive him to be better over the last week as he prepared for his first NFC North game.

“When you have a performance like that, times like that, adversity like that, you need those things in life just to slap you in the face and tell you to refocus,” Fields said. “I’m not saying that we were complacent, but really just when you go out there and perform like that, that’s not what we want to do.

“So ... that was a little extra motivation this week on being clean on everything. Last week our Wednesday practice wasn’t as clean, so this week’s Wednesday practice was way better and we had a lot more energy.”

Coaches and teammates praised Fields for how he handled the week of practice after the loss, with Nagy saying he saw improvement from the week before. Dalton said Fields “responded really well.”

“That’s one of the things for him, he’s got a ton of resiliency,” Dalton said. “His head was never down. I felt like he was out there and he was fighting to the very end. That’s a tough game to be in, but it’s a learning experience. He’s going to take things from that game and things that he experienced and it’s just going to make him a better player.”

Nagy has maintained Dalton is the Bears starter when healthy, but the veteran clearly was slowed in practice by the injury and was listed as limited all week. Dalton injured his knee while running awkwardly out of bounds in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Now Sunday will be another chance for Fields to prove to coaches he should continue to start in Dalton’s place.

“Our mindset is don’t let that affect us this week and don’t let Cleveland beat us twice,” Fields said. “Learn from our mistakes in that game, move on and get better.”