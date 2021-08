Football Jody Fortson, fighting for Chiefs’ roster spot, is listening to Toub, Kelce August 26, 2021 06:00 AM

Tight end Jody Fortson told reporters August 25, 2021, that he appreciates the Chiefs not giving up on him, and he's fighting to make the final roster. Fortson, a fan favorite, says he's taking advice from coach Dave Toub and tight end Travis Kelce.