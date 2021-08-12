Report: Steelers trading for Jaguars LB Joe Schobert

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are trading for Jacksonville inside linebacker Joe Schobert, according to a report by NFL Network. A Steelers source said the trade is not final. No terms of the trade have been determined and Schubert would have to pass a physical with the Steelers.

Schobert’s wife tweeted Thursday night: “Yinz are going to love this!!”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed there is a deal, although terms are not immediately known.

Schobert, who is in the second year of a five-year, $53 million deal, would be expected to step in and start alongside Devin Bush. The Steelers were caught off guard by Vince Williams’ retirement just before training camp started. Robert Spillane has been working with the first-team defense alongside Bush.

Schobert, who began his career with the Browns, is known for his pass-coverage abilities. He has nine career interceptions and nine forced fumbles. He had three interceptions last season in his first and only season with the Jaguars.

Schobert was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.