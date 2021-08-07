‘It’s a business’: Steelers star T.J. Watt is on the sideline, but his contract is center stage

PITTSBURGH — Call it a tacit holdout, a cautious start to camp, or just call it a business decision. But there seems to be some clarity as to why Steelers star edge-rusher T.J. Watt has been limited so far in practice, and it has everything to do with his lack of a contract extension.

“Hey, that’s none of my business. I hope he signs a contract. Let’s get it done, and when he gets that done, we’ll talk about that,” said Keith Butler, the Steelers defensive coordinator and Watt’s position coach, after practice Saturday.

It was almost as if Butler had just sipped on truth serum. Everyone from team president Art Rooney II to general manager Kevin Colbert to head coach Mike Tomlin to Watt himself has been leery of tipping their hand when it comes to matters of money. And when you’re talking Watt, you’re talking a lot.

Going into his fifth season, and his last under contract, Watt is set to play in 2021 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. That equates to just over $10 million, fully guaranteed, but similarly accomplished pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett are making between $25 and $27 million annually. But it’s Watt who led the league in sacks last year with 15, his third straight campaign of 13 or more.

Butler was asked if those negotiations are why Watt isn’t doing anything in live drills, or 11-on-11 periods, and was again surprisingly honest.

“Ah, I don’t blame him for that,” Butler said. “Because you don't want to get hurt when you're trying to get your contract done. Then, you kind of lose some flexibility in terms of what kind of [deal] you can sign. So I don’t blame him for that. I hope they get it done.”

A standout linebacker himself in the NFL from 1978-87, Butler explained that he used to be a team representative in the players’ union, and he has “always been for the players.” He even was part of two player strikes, in 1982 and 1987.

“I want them to make as much money as they can in this league,” Butler said. “I think they deserve it.”

Butler added that he doesn’t think Watt’s situation is a distraction to the defense in any way, because “everybody knows he’s a good teammate.”

“He wants to be out there,” Butler said. “Some things you’ve got to just do. This is a business. We all love to think it’s a game, but when it’s all said and done, it’s a business.”

Tomlin had the chance to address that a few minutes later at Heinz Field, and as you might expect, he was measured in his response to Watt holding himself out of practice. Because the obvious question is if they’re in a contractual holding pattern, if it never does get done between Watt and the Steelers, then what happens?

Perhaps you could send him out there Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills without taking a single snap with his teammates beforehand, but if there is a timeline for Watt to ramp up his participation, it’s a nebulous one.

“I’m not speculating in that regard. I just focus on today and who’s working and getting better that way,” Tomlin said. “I’m sure that’s going to naturally run its course. I know he’s working hard with our trainers, so we’ll see where it all leads us.”

To Tomlin’s point, Watt doesn’t just sit and watch his friends play. Of course he doesn't, he’s T.J. Watt. He spends much of practice running sprints, training with a resistance band, and doing hand-eye coordination drills with Steelers staffers.

And he keeps an eye on what’s unfolding between the lines, naturally. Last time Watt said his own piece on his status with the Steelers, he shrugged off anything injury-related and spiked all the contract stuff like an outside hitter more than an outside linebacker.

Maybe this is just one of those August NFL stories that is much ado about nothing come September. That’s essentially the deadline date for Watt and the Steelers to agree on an extension, before kickoff at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 against the Bills. Until then, Watt Watch continues.