Tom Krasovic: San Diego-John Lynch connection was strong when Hall of Fame came for ex-safety

When the Pro Football Hall of Fame came for John Lynch, it did not come lightly to the front door.

“The loudest knock I’ve ever heard and probably the best knock I’ve ever heard,” Lynch said Sunday morning.

If the door-bang of Hall executive David Baker stunned the Lynch household in San Diego, where the former NFL safety and Torrey Pines High alum was relaxing with family members ahead of the NFC championship game, it was also true to a football career in which Lynch rammed NFL opponents, earning him an “enforcer” reputation that ultimately won him election in his eight trip as a finalist.

“When we were playing against Lynch,” said Antonio Gates, the former Chargers tight end, “I used to remind my quarterback to be aware of him. You had to be aware of him.”

Gates let out a long exhale, as receivers did when they survived a crossing pattern in front of a nine-time Pro Bowler who, after figuring out where the ball was going well before it got there, rendered himself a human missile.

“This is a guy who hits like a ton of bricks,” said Lynch’s former Stanford coach Bill Walsh.

Walsh looked at Lynch and saw Ronnie Lott.

As a result, Lynch chose football over baseball.

Lott was an enforcer at safety who, under Walsh, helped transform the San Francisco 49ers into a 1980s powerhouse.

Walsh, having taken over Stanford’s program going into Lynch’s senior season, told him he could become an NFL All-Pro safety from the mold of Lott.

Making his point, Walsh cued up film clips of both Lott and Lynch.

Lynch was a raw safety coming off his first season at the position. Under a different coaching staff, the junior had played less than 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

Walsh was the same football sharp who saw greatness in Jerry Rice, the receiver from Mississippi Valley State who was deemed not fast enough by some NFL talent men. He became a Hall of Famer, as did many other players Walsh sponsored.

“Coach Walsh was so instrumental because I would have just gone off and played baseball,” Lynch said Sunday from Tampa, in a video chat with reporters. “I signed with the (Florida) Marlins. My heart was with football, but I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a future in baseball,’ and until Coach Walsh told me otherwise, that’s where I was going. So, I certainly would not be here without Bill Walsh.”

———

Lynch and Manning

Among Lynch’s friends in the Hall’s Class of 2021 is Peyton Manning, who was paired with him in Sunday’s video conference with reporters.

Their friendship was predictable.

Lynch, 49, was a former quarterback who became the back-end quarterback of dominant defenses.

Manning, 44, was a hyper-efficient quarterback and who almost always reached the postseason.

Pro Bowl events seeded the friendship, not only between Lynch and Manning but their wives and children.

Lynch quipped that his long chats with Manning during social events in Hawaii must have been a “little nauseating” for their wives.

“Because,” he explained, “we would talk football for hours and drink Mai Tais for hours.”

Manning, who interjected humor in the Lynch- Manning teleconference, said that neither he nor Lynch paid for the rum cocktails.

They billed the drinks to the room of a rookie punter, Josh Moorman.

Manning, supportive, respectful and mischievous, listened Sunday as Lynch told the story of how he learned he had been elected into the Hall of Fame.

Lynch said wife Linda had learned three days earlier from a Hall official that he had received enough votes. She kept the secret from Lynch and other family members, and made sure Lynch was home and family members were on hand when Baker and a NFL Network camera crew showed up at the door.

“The coolest thing is that Linda had not only kept it a secret from me, she kept it a secret to my parents, to my kids,” said Lynch. “And so when David knocked, it was a surprise not only to me but to everybody else in the house other than Linda.”

Manning, a few minutes after Lynch finished his account, brought it up and induced much laughter when he suggested that it strained logic for Lynch not to have figured something was up.

Folksy and dry, Manning noted that Lynch attended Stanford — yet “didn’t have a clue that, he’s having a family reunion at his house, something special is not going to happen?”

“I gotta tell you,” he said, “even a Tennessee grad could’ve figured that out.”

Lynch was in Tampa this past week for Super Bowl festivities, and said it timed up well with his Hall of Fame election, given that he began his career with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

He said he conducted his Hall of Fame media calls in the same Tampa apartment complex where he Linda and he, under orders from their parents, initially stayed in separate units because they weren’t yet married. Linda, who’d played basketball and tennis at Torrey Pines High before going on to USC, ran the steps of the Tampa stadium with John during his NFL career.

San Diego is where the Hall of Fame came for Lynch, and that seemed a good fit, too. Lynch had grown up in coastal San Diego, playing several sports. During a painful time for local football fans, he stood up for them in 2016 when, in an interview with local radio host Dan Sileo, he made critical remarks of how Chargers owner and Chairman Dean Spanos had handled some of the stadium politics. Lynch challenged Spanos to “be a man” by being more forthright. It was pretty strong stuff, given that Lynch, as a broadcaster with NFL media partner FOX Sports, was a part of the NFL power structure.

Lynch said San Diego serves as a home base, even his duties with the 49ers often take him elsewhere.

“I don’t have much time off in my current role as general manager,” he said, “but when we do, we like going to San Diego. We’ve kept our home there because my kids won’t allow me to let it go. And it’s a special place for us because we have so much family there.”