Chiefs’ Britt Reid in hospital after crash that injured two children, ESPN reports

Britt Reid, an assistant linebackers coach and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is in the hospital following a three-vehicle collision Thursday night that resulted in injuries to two young children, ESPN reported.

Reid is not expected to travel to Tampa, Florida, for Sunday’s Super Bowl game, according to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, and could be hospitalized for days.

Kansas City Police spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson could not confirm Reid’s hospitalization, but did not dispute other media reports. Jackson said the crash remains under investigation and he could not comment any further.

Kansas City police said the crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday. A gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, Capt. David Jackson, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email.

Initially, the Impala’s flashers were on, but the battery was dying, police said. The driver called his cousins for help, and they parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

A white Ram Laramie Sport pickup, driving on the ramp to get on I-435, struck the left front of the Impala before continuing south and slamming into the Traverse. The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured.

The two children were in the backseat of the Traverse. A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 4-year-old with injuries that were not life-threatening was also taken to the hospital.

Jackson said there was not an update to the children’s injuries.

The Star previously reported the pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Kansas City TV station KSHB reported the pickup was driven by Reid, 35.

According to KSHB, a police officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and noticed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” KSHB reported, citing a search warrant application.

Police did not identify Reid, but the Chiefs said in a statement Friday afternoon that they are aware of Reid’s involvement.

“We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

On Friday evening, a woman who answered the door at Reid’s house in southern Johnson County declined to comment.

In 2008, Britt Reid pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the Philadelphia area.

The Chiefs are scheduled to leave Saturday afternoon for Tampa to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

