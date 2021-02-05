Why Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes keeps mispronouncing his center’s name

TAMPA, Fla. — As if NFL quarterback-center relationships aren’t special enough, the one in Kansas City has a unique wrinkle.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes always mispronounces Austin Reiter’s name.

The USF product’s last name is pronounced like writer, but Mahomes says it as if it rhymes with greeter.

“He never corrected me,” Mahomes said.

Reiter is used to it; it’s been happening his entire life.

When Washington drafted him in 2015, the entire organization thought it was pronounced “Reeter.”

“I think from the day I was there to the day I left, I think that entire place called me Reeter, as well,” Reiter said. “At that time, I just stopped trying to correct people and just kind of dealt with it.”

Mahomes now knows the correct way to say his teammate’s name, but he sticks with the old way as a nickname of sorts. Not that Reiter minds.

“The player he is,” Reiter said, “he can call me whatever he wants.”