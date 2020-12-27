Football Brad Biggs: The Chicago Bears’ rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars was as close to a preordained victory as you get in the NFL. Next up are the Green Bay Packers with a playoff berth — and possibly jobs — on the line





When the NFL released its schedule in the spring and we wondered if the league could navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off a full season, the final game at Soldier Field against the Green Bay Packers figured to be meaningful if the Chicago Bears were having a good year.

We had no idea the game could perhaps save careers.

The Bears got as close to a preordained decision as there is Sunday, pummeling the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars 41-17 at TIAA Bank Field after a clumsy start. Their third straight victory improved them to 8-7 and put them in control of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

If they beat the Packers on Sunday or the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) lose on the road to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears will advance to the postseason for the second time in three years.

That the Bears have rallied to remain in the hunt — and have an edge entering the final week after the San Francisco 49ers upset the Cardinals on Saturday — is surprising given the state of things at the beginning of the month when the Detroit Lions handed them their sixth straight loss. The Bears would win a tie with the Cardinals based on record versus common opponents.

“Once (the Cardinals-49ers game) was over, that moment kind of settled in that, man, this is real,” safety Tashaun Gipson said. “This is really real. I think everybody was tuned in, and I think everybody went to bed with a smile on their face (Saturday) night.”

Coach Matt Nagy managed to keep his players engaged and focused after the six-game skid, and the Bears have pulled themselves off the mat. No one can say they’ve beaten a good team in the process, stacking victories over the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jaguars, but they can only play the team in front of them, and there’s something to be said for scoring 30-plus points for the fourth consecutive game, something the Bears last accomplished in 1965.

This seemed destined to be a productive day for the Bears as the Jaguars needed to lose as much as the Bears needed to win. The Jaguars’ 14th consecutive loss, paired with the New York Jets’ upset of the Cleveland Browns, secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft for the Jaguars. So Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence can go ahead and hire a real estate agent in Jacksonville.

If you question how big of a deal this is in Jacksonville, consider that last week Mayor Lenny Curry wrote on Twitter, after the Jets stunned the Rams: “The New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today. Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day.”

Curry then vowed to fire up a victory cigar, hopefully something good like a Byron. He followed up Sunday with another tweet after the Jets beat the Browns, calling the Jets “the best 2020 gift givers.”

As bad as the Bears were during their longest losing streak since the 2002 season, the Jaguars have been that bad and worse all season, and the Jets practically gifted them the top pick and the chance to select Lawrence.

The Jaguars made the curious decision to have a midweek quarterback competition that resulted in former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon being named the starter over Gardner Minshew, the guy who pushed current Bears backup Nick Foles into a reserve role a year ago.

Glennon was able to pick on rookie cornerback Kindle Vildor, replacing injured second-round pick Jaylon Johnson, in the first half, and the Bears were fortunate a Glennon interception just before halftime allowed Cairo Santos kick a 40-yard field goal for a 13-10 lead. That Glennon pick came right after an unthinkable interception Mitch Trubisky threw in the end zone.

The fact the game was competitive through 30 minutes was a testament to the effort the Jaguars have played with through much of their struggles, but the Bears’ curious decisions contributed — specifically a handoff to tight end Cole Kmet on an end around on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The play was blown up in the backfield for a 3-yard loss, and the Bears went from being able to punch the ball in to settling for a 20-yard field goal.

It’s the kind of play that looks super creative when it works and looks like it should be permanently stricken from the call sheet when it’s stuffed.

The Bears started the third quarter with a crisp 77-yard drive, picking up 8 yards on a fourth-and-5 pass to Allen Robinson. It was the spark to a 21-point outburst in the third quarter for a team that had totaled 24 points in the third quarter in the previous 14 games.

The success Glennon and running back Dare Ogunbowale, replacing injured starter James Robinson, had in the first half ended, and the Bears enjoyed a romp in front of a pro-Bears crowd as even Jaguars fans were rooting for the home team to lose.

“I just assumed it was all Bears fans,” Glennon said of the announced crowd of 17,455. “I couldn’t tell you who it was. I understand the situation. Having played in Chicago, those fans travel really well and have a great fan base. So I just thought it was all the Chicago fans.”

When the Bears are playing sharp on both sides of the ball, they spark reason for optimism. When they’re not, you hark back to the losing streak and wonder what they do well.

Now they can force their way into the playoffs with a victory over their rival or rely on help from the Rams. Either way, the Bears could have reason to light up their own cigars next Sunday night.