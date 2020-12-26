Browns’ B.J. Goodson tests positive for COVID-19; top 4 WRs close contacts, all out vs. Jets

If the Browns have their playoff hopes significantly damaged with a loss Sunday to the New York Jets, the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered as a major culprit.

Starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after testing positive for the virus.

Then the Browns' top four wide receivers — Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge — plus rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips were identified as high-risk close contacts of Goodson, so they landed on the list, too.

All six players will be unavailable to play Sunday when the Browns (10-4) are scheduled to face the New York Jets (1-13) at MetLife Stadium.

The Browns can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16 if they defeat the Jets and one of the other teams in the thick of the AFC wild-card race loses. The teams to watch are the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. The Browns haven't appeared in the postseason since 2002.

Although the Jets have won just one game this season — 23-20 over the Los Angeles Rams last week — defeating any team in the league should be challenging with a receiving corps as depleted as the Browns'.

Of the five receivers who entered the weekend on the active roster, only Marvin Hall will face the Jets. The Browns claimed Hall off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Dec. 7, and he has yet to appear in a game with them.

The Browns also elevated receivers Ja'Marcus Bradley, an undrafted rookie, and Derrick Willies from the practice squad to the active roster in addition to linebacker Montrel Meander.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Landry will miss the first game of his seven-year NFL career. He has played through countless injuries to appear in 111 consecutive games, including a playoff appearance with the 2016 Miami Dolphins.

"ANNOYED," Landry tweeted.

Landry leads the Browns with 67 catches for 789 yards and three touchdowns this season. Without Landry, Higgins (35 catches, 544 yards, four TDs), Peoples-Jones (13 catches, 293 yards, two TDs) and Hodge (nine catches, 155 yards), the Browns will likely need to lean on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and tight ends Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku much more in the passing attack orchestrated by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I don’t even have covid !!! This s*** sucks!!!!" Higgins tweeted.

"Bro nawwww ain't no way...," Peoples-Jones tweeted.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense (392.7 yards allowed per game). They're 14th against the run (112.9) and 30th against the pass (279.8).

Earlier Saturday, the Browns activated rookie starting left tackle Jedrick Wills. He landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday as a close contact of a non-Browns employee who tested positive for the virus. The team elevated center Javon Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

The Browns had their flight to New Jersey delayed until 7 p.m., pushed back four hours, 15 minutes, while contact tracing was conducted after Goodson tested positive.

A person familiar with the situation said Goodson didn't celebrate Christmas with the five players deemed high-risk close contacts of him. The contact occurred at Browns headquarters, the person said.

Goodson will be unavailable to face the Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Jan. 3 regular-season finale because of COVID-19 protocols. The protocols were changed Dec. 15 to stipulate all players who test positive for the virus, even symptomatic ones, may not return until 10 days have passed since the specimen that tested positive was collected.

A free-agent acquisition in March, Goodson leads the Browns with 91 tackles and has a half sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

With Goodson and Phillips sitting out against the Jets, other key linebackers who will be relied on to fill the void are Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson and Malcolm Smith, who's questionable to play Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski decided to make Wilson a healthy inactive in last week's 20-6 win over the New York Giants, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday Wilson is in the plans to play against the Jets.

And even with Wills back, the Browns will still be down a starter on the offensive line Sunday because they ruled out right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) for the second consecutive game.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Nick Harris is expected to start in place of Teller. Chris Hubbard started for Teller against the Giants, but Hubbard suffered a season-ending knee injury on the offense's second play, forcing the Browns to summon Harris from the bench.