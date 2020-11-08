San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Former Chiefs star Alex Smith throws first touchdown pass since horrific 2018 injury

Sure, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin did most of the work on this 68-yard touchdown reception, but only a cynic would not be happy for the guy who threw it: Alex Smith.

Smith entered Sunday’s game against the Giants after Washington’s Kyle Allen suffered a terrible ankle injury. In the fourth quarter, Smith threw the long scoring pass, his first since 2018.

It’s been well-documented what happened to Smith, but here’s a reminder: Two bones in his right leg were broken during a game against the Tennessee Titans. After surgery to repair the bones, a flesh-eating disease attacked his leg.

Smith had 17 surgeries in all, and doctors pondered whether to amputate his leg at one point.

After being released from the hospital, Smith faced an arduous recovery just to walk again. But he did that, then worked hard to get in football shape. At many points long the journey, Smith couldn’t have been blamed for quitting.

Instead, he made an inspiring return to the NFL and capped it with his 194th career touchdown pass on Sunday.

Washington lost 23-20, but this was the best highlight from the game:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
