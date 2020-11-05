Raiders hit with fines and lose draft pick in violation of COVID-19 protocol, per report

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden celebrates after the Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-6 in an NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. AP

The NFL will reportedly fine the Las Vegas Raiders heavily for violating COVID-19 protocol.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, fines will be levied against the franchise ($500,000) and head coach Jon Gruden ($150,000).

Also, the Raiders will lose a sixth-round draft pick for being repeat offenders, related to tackle Trent Brown’s positive test in late October, according to Robinson.

The Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick due to COVID-19 violations.

Earlier this season, Gruden was fined $100,000 from the Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders were hit with other fines in four other coronavirus-related incidents from earlier this season.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said the Raiders were fined $350,000 for a sideline mask violation; $165,000 for mask-less players at a Las Vegas function; $50,000 for an unauthorized locker room visitor and $650,000 in relation to Brown.

Total fines are more than $1.2 million, Pelissero said.