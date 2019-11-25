NFL rookie QB Dwayne Haskins takes selfies with fans and misses final snap

Chalk this up to the unusual and to a learning lesson for a rookie.

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State, was on the cusp of winning his first NFL game as a starter when he was nowhere to be found for the final snap of the game.

Why?

Because Haskins was busy taking selfies with fans, instead of being available to kneel down on the last play of Sunday’s 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

Backup Chase Keenum took the snap instead.

After the game, Redskins coach Bill Callahan addressed the incident.

“I think he thought the game was over,” Callahan told ESPN. “I’m happy we won. We’ll address that.”

The Redskins went ahead 19-16 on a field goal with 16 seconds left, but got the ball back with two seconds remaining after Fabian Moreau intercepted Jeff Driskel.

“I was so hype,” Haskins said, according to NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think I broke a water bottle. I looked up and we were in victory (formation). And I said, ‘Oh, I thought the game was over with already.’”

One former Washington Redskins quarterback didn’t approve of the move.

Joe Theismann called it “unprofessional and wrong” on Twitter.

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019