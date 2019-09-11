Should Jaguars sign Colin Kaepernick? Sen. Marco Rubio said yes, and thoughts on Dolphins

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who is from Miami, was asked about the Dolphins, Jaguars and Colin Kaepernick following the first week of the NFL season, according to TMZ Sports.

Here’s what he said:

On the Dolphins: “That roster was built for them to draft high. They’ve got a bunch of picks next year. They’re rebuilding it.”





On the report about players wanting to get traded after the blowout loss to the Ravens: “When you get beat that bad, you don’t have too many guys people want to trade for.”

On Miami turning the offense over to quarterback Josh Rosen: “That’s going to happen eventually, I think. It’s just a matter of time before I think that happens.”

On the Jaguars adding Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Nick Foles injury: “I’m not an NFL owner, but I can tell you I don’t think there are 64 better quarterbacks ... If I were an owner, and he was the best guy, I’d bring him in despite the other stuff. But, there’s a lot that goes into that.”

