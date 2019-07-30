Watch Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen convince a young Dolphins fan to switch allegiances

Ho ho, oh no: Santa slammed through table at Bills-Lions tailgate A Detroit Lions fan was thrown into the Christmas spirit at a New Era Field tailgate party in New Orchard, New York, on Sunday, December 16, by dressing as Santa Claus before being body slammed onto a table. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Detroit Lions fan was thrown into the Christmas spirit at a New Era Field tailgate party in New Orchard, New York, on Sunday, December 16, by dressing as Santa Claus before being body slammed onto a table.

A young Miami Dolphins fan switched allegiances Tuesday to an AFC East rival.

The fan was in Pittsford, New York at St. John Fisher College for the Buffalo Bills training camp. While in the autograph line, the young fan was wearing a Dolphins hat and a Kenny Stills jersey.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen met the fan and had different plans.

He convinced the fan, Mason Schram of Brockport, New York near Rochester, to trade him his Dolphins gear for Bills gear that Allen signed.

Here’s the entire exchange:

When you show up to #BillsCamp in a Dolphins jersey, @JoshAllenQB is going to make sure you leave with his autographed jersey. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hw6i3gO2iu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2019

This is Mason Schram from Brockport.

Here's how he traded his Dolphins jersey to Josh Allen for an Allen jersey and the hat he was wearing. Allen signed both. https://t.co/L1PILBxeNM pic.twitter.com/QYWIuv4CVh — Thad (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2019