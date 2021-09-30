Warriors’ Draymond Green ends training camp absence

SAN FRANCISCO — Last week, Draymond Green wasn’t able to lose himself in the game. On Thursday, he hit the court with the Warriors for the first time following three days of excused absences.

Green, who said he “had some things to handle,” wasn’t able to turn the court into his sanctuary “for probably the first time ever” preceding his briefly delayed arrival at training camp. But Draymond was back to Draymond on Thursday.

Green even snuck on to the court for some live action before he was officially cleared by the training staff.

“I was extremely excited,” Green said during a 30-minute reintroduction following practice. “I definitely snuck into the live (portion). They tried telling me before practice, no live. They even didn’t tape me, expecting I wasn’t going live. It was great.”

Green weighed in on a wide range of topics, from his Olympic experience (“It felt like us against the world, literally … including here”), his headline-generating podcast with Kevin Durant (“I was just telling my side of the story. … You’d never heard me really, truly talk about it.”) and his thoughts on teammate Andrew Wiggins’ vaccine stance (“Just because I’m a leader of this team doesn’t give me the right to tell him what to do with his body.”).

The Warriors had downplayed not having their gregarious leader with them to open training camp. But his presence was noticeable Thursday, especially to rookie first-round pick Moses Moody, who got his first taste of the Draymond experience in practice.

“He’s everything I imagined he would be,” Moody, 19, said. “Draymond just brings a different energy in the gym. Just his presence. That’s what everybody talks about. It’s cool to be able to experience it.”

Entering his 10th season, Green said he still gets nervous before training camp, a sentiment he said he shared with others on the U.S. Olympic team, including Kevin Durant.

Physically, though, Green was confident in his condition.

“I haven’t just been sitting around,” he said. “I’ve been working, trying to make sure I come in close to ready to go. Today was good. I felt great out there. It was good to be out there with the guys.”

The Warriors are off Friday, but return to practice Saturday with a team scrimmage. Coach Steve Kerr said he expected Green to be a limited participant. As far as their preseason opener Monday in Portland, Kerr didn’t say whether Green would play or how much.

“When do we play a game, Monday? I plan on playing 2 minutes,” Green joked. “Whatever the plan is I’m open to it. I feel good. I’m excited about playing. But I don’t know that plan yet.”

Green was absent from media day Monday and the Warriors’ first two days of practice in training camp. On Sunday, he was spotted with LeBron James and a contingent of Lakers at the Rams-Buccaneers game.

Throughout his absence, the Warriors from Kerr on down were supportive of Green and said he was excused as long as necessary. Kerr said he was “not concerned at all” with Green’s delayed arrival.

Teammate Langston Galloway on Wednesday shed some light on Green’s situation, which the Warriors have kept private.

“When guys deal with family situations, that’s more important than the game of basketball,” Galloway said.

Kerr said he was confident Green’s conditioning wouldn’t be impacted by his delayed arrival at training camp.

With Kerr as an assistant coach, Green and Team USA won gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“I think the Olympic experience was great for him because it sort of came right in the middle of his summer,” Kerr said. “He had to work to get ready for the Olympics. By the time they were finished, it was a good time for him to take a break. He looks really good. He looks like he’s in good shape. Besides winning a gold medal, it was a really good summer for him from a conditioning standpoint.”

While Green and Kerr won gold, the Warriors front office was busy executing its plan for the upcoming season.

Asked for his opinion on the team’s direction, with contingents of veteran stars and young talent, Green said, “Historically, just being a fan of the NBA, I can’t recall the last time you’ve seen someone have success with that. …

“Regardless of what I may think about it or anyone may think about it, that’s the route we’re taking,” he continued. “You do what you gotta do to make that situation work. That’s where we are. As a player, you don’t make those decisions.”

The Warriors will be looking for Green, a defensive stalwart with an eye for passing lanes, to be more aggressive on the offensive side of the ball, Kerr said.

“The main thing with Draymond is just the approach,” Kerr said. “When his approach is one of aggressiveness, he tends to score 8 or 10 points. We really like when he has that approach. … When he does that we tend to be a good team.”