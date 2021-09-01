Any Warriors who aren’t vaccinated may not be allowed to play at Chase Center under mandate

The Warriors expect that any of their players who aren't vaccinated won't be allowed into the team's home games at Chase Center this fall.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that players in home markets with vaccine mandates — San Francisco and New York City — would be subject to the requirements.

San Francisco's mandate, which went into effect Aug. 20, requires proof of vaccination for age 12 and up to enter any indoor event with 1,000 or more attendees. It appears the department of public health plans to treat the Warriors' players and staff like they do the fans when it comes to that requirement.

Warriors spokesperson Raymond Ridder noted via email that the requirement would be in place for games, not for practices, because practices fall well short of the 1,000-attendee threshold. The Warriors' first home preseason game is Oct. 6 vs. the Nuggets, and their regular-season home opener is set for Oct. 21 vs. the Clippers.

He also said the organization plans to monitor the situation as those dates near.

In response to an email seeking confirmation that the Warriors are subject to the mandate, a San Francisco Department of Public Health spokesperson wrote: "In San Francisco, proof of vaccination is required for patrons and employees at large indoor venues; attendees who are age 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more."

The Warriors may be considered employees subject to the department's vaccine requirement.

The Knicks and Nets would be subject to New York's mandate, which specifically has an exemption for visiting players. Charania reported that San Francisco's requirement would also allow unvaccinated visiting players to play, but the public health department has not confirmed that information.

In an Aug. 12 release on the mandate, San Francisco mayor London Breed's office noted that some exemptions may exist under state and federal law.

The Warriors have not made public which of their players are vaccinated and which are not. Back in March, Andrew Wiggins told reporters that at that time, he had decided not to get the vaccine.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Kent Bazemore, who also expressed vaccine hesitancy when with the Warriors last year, signed this offseason with the Los Angeles Lakers.