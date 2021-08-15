Injured Magic guard Jalen Suggs making most of summer league

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who is out for the remainder of the NBA Summer League with a sprained left thumb, said he’ll look for other ways to help contribute to the team even though he’s not playing in the team’s final two games.

The Magic played Houston on Sunday night and will play their final game of summer league Monday against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m.

Even though Suggs played just two-and-a-half games prior to getting hurt, he showed impressive skills in numerous ways and Magic fans should be excited about the No. 5 selection in the NBA draft. He shot well during his floor time, making 17 of 41 field goals (41.4%) and 50% of 10 3-pointers.

In 65 minutes of action, Suggs had 36 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and three blocks.

“I felt like it went really good. I got to showcase my skills ... played with the team, played with a couple guys already on the roster, like R.J. [Hampton] and Cole [Anthony] and Franz [Wagner] ... and some of these guys who are fighting for jobs. It’s a whole different level of hunger and passion that they come with when they’re trying to provide for their families in this game of basketball.

“I’m looking forward to continue having an impact on the bench, using my voice, using my leadership. Just because I’m not on the court playing doesn’t mean I can’t help these guys while they’re playing.”

One of the more incredible parts of Suggs’ game that he was able to showcase was his leaping ability. He threw down several impressive dunks, including one particular one-handed put-back rim-rattler that he delivered over Cleveland’s Lamar Stevens. That dunk made ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Day.

Saturday, Suggs had his thumb wrapped in a splint but he should be fine as training camp approaches. Camp opens Sept. 28 and the first preseason game is at Boston on Oct. 4.

Suggs said he gained valuable experience in the time he did have on the court in Las Vegas.

Suggs spoke about getting 5-on-5 experience as being quite important after not playing team basketball throughout the offseason.

“It was huge ... just to get the rhythm, the pace, my body used to it,” Suggs said. “It’s different than doing one-on-one workouts and being in shape than being in shape for 5-on-5 and going up and down for 3-4 minutes of time with no dead ball. It was different but it was good, though, just to get the rhythm and play with guys.”