Warriors avoid disastrous loss in 111-105 win over Magic

SAN FRANCISCO — In what should have been an easy win in their return home, the Golden State Warriors instead avoided their worst loss of the season, defeating the Orlando Magic, 111-105, Thursday night at Chase Center.

It looked like the Warriors (14-12) were on their way to an easy win against a struggling Magic team when Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 3-pointer put the Warriors up by 13 points with 10:27 left in the second quarter.

But Orlando answered with a 26-7 run to take a 48-42 advantage and turn the game into a back-and-forth affair that featured six lead changes.

Stephen Curry (40 points, eight rebounds and five assists) scored 30 or more points for the fourth straight game, just one shy of his career-best 30-point streak, which came during his 2015-16 MVP season.

The Warriors, back from a recent four-game trip through Texas, led by one by the time Curry checked in midway through the fourth quarter. They then rattled off a 16-0 run to take an 11-point lead with 3:34 to go.

Playing small without centers James Wiseman (left wrist sprain) and Kevon Looney (left ankle sprain), the Warriors leaned on the 3-ball, going 20-of-50 from beyond the arc. The Magic made their runs when Curry was on the bench, out-scoring Golden State’s reserves 41-16.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and Oubre added 17, while Draymond Green (eight points, 11 assists) became the first Warriors player since Mookie Blaylock to record double-digit assists in five straight games.

For the injury-ravaged Magic (9-17), who entered losers of 14 of their last 17, Nikola Vucevic finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Terrance Ross scored 20 off the bench.

Next, the Warriors will host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets to Chase Center on Saturday.

