Steph Curry scores 57, makes 11 3s, but Warriors fall to Mavericks

Stephen Curry scored 57 points and made 11 3-pointers but the Warriors lost to the Mavericks, 134-132, in Dallas Saturday night.

It was the eighth time Curry has scored at least 50 points, and his 16th game with 10 or more 3-pointers in his career.

Curry’s night was highlighted by a deep heat check from the Mavericks’ logo in transition. After the ball splashed through the net, Curry posed, shimmied his shoulders and let out a roar.

But despite Curry’s heroics, the Warriors (12-11) had difficulty impeding the Dallas offense, as Luka Doncic scored 42 points and the Mavericks (10-14) marched to the line, where they made 25 of 30 free throws.

Ultimately, Golden State may have been doomed by a slow start and early 18-2 hole. The Warriors led just once all game, after Andrew Wiggins’ corner 3-pointer put them up by one with 4:11 to go in the third.

Curry’s 3-pointer followed by a layup and free throw cut the deficit to one with 28.6 seconds remaining, but Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber’s 3-pointer iced the game with 6.3 seconds to go.

Next, the Warriors will face the Spurs in San Antonio on Monday.