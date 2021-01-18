Short-handed Chicago Bulls win their 2nd straight game, beating the Houston Rockets 125-120 behind Zach LaVine’s 33 points

When the Chicago Bulls offense has been at its best this season, it has benefited from strong ball movement to keep everyone involved.

Even though Zach LaVine led the way Monday night with 33 points, he also dished out seven assists to help lead the Bulls to a 125-120 victory over the Houston Rockets at the United Center. The Bulls were short-handed without rookie Patrick Williams (hip) and Otto Porter Jr. (back), but seven players reached double figures. It’s the fourth time this season that many players have scored at least 10 points.

This was LaVine’s seventh game with at least 30 points, as he bounced back after a 10-point, 10-assist performance in Sunday’s victory over the Mavericks in Dallas.

“He’s having a terrific year,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s playing really, really well.”

The Bulls picked up their second straight win by leading virtually the entire way, going up by 17 points at one point. And they did not allow the Rockets to get back into the game, something they have made a habit of doing recently, and instead put the game away down the stretch.

In his first game with the Rockets after Thursday’s blockbuster four-team trade involving James Harden, Victor Oladipo scored 32 points with nine assists and five rebounds.