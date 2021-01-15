Late game mistakes vs. Cavs extend Knicks’ losing streak to 5 games

The Knicks botched this one. Especially RJ Barrett.

A series of late-game mistakes and turnovers cost the Knicks against the short-handed Cavaliers in a 106-103 loss Friday night, a gut-wrencher that left the Knicks on a five-game losing streak.

Barrett committed two of the turnovers in the final 80 seconds, including dribbling off Andre Drummond’s foot on a possession with the Knicks trailing by one. Later, with about 20 seconds left, his errant pass sealed the defeat.

Among the other late-game gaffes from the Knicks:

— Julius Randle committed a clear path foul with 1:18 left and the Knicks trailing by 1.

— Reggie Bullock threw a pass to the Cavs with about 40 seconds left and the Knicks trailing by 3.

— Mitchell Robinson purposefully fouled Drummond with about 30 seconds left and the Knicks trailing by 3.

It was a late-game mess for the reeling Knicks (5-8). Damyean Dotson, the former Knick, closed out Cleveland’s victory with seven straight points for his team in the final 2:43. Drummond recorded 33 points and 23 rebounds for the Cavaliers (6-7), who played without three regular starters.

The loss countered another strong game from Knicks’ forward Julius Randle, who dropped 38 points in 38 minutes. Barrett was solid until his collapsing final moments with 20 points.

Counting preseason, it was already the fourth time the Knicks faced the Cavaliers. They’ve split the games. For this matchup, Cleveland was missing Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, forcing Dotson to play point guard and Drummond to adopt more of a playmaking role.

Still, Cleveland opened up a 12-point advantage in the third quarter. The Knicks then went on a 16-0 run to set up the roller-coaster finish.

Nerlens Noel was strong off the Knicks bench with six blocks but only played 17 minutes. Robinson struggled and couldn’t keep up with Drummond, who had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the first half alone. Robinson also appeared to injure his leg in the first half when his dunk attempt rammed off the rim. He landed awkwardly and limped off the court, but returned to play.

The Knicks returned to their familiar starting lineup, with a healthy Bullock inserted at small forward following a two-game injury absence.

But the bench provided the spark for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley, the rookie point guard, had 23 points in 28 minutes, making a case for a starting spot. Obi Toppin received his first extended minutes since injuring his calf in the season opener, logging 10 minutes and looking rusty.

The Knicks were the toast of New York after starting the season 5-3. But now they’ve dropped five straight and couldn’t close Friday night.