Magic can’t stop 3-pointers, fall on road to Mavericks

The Orlando Magic once again were done in by the 3-point line.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke combined for 65 points and 15 3-pointers as the Mavericks beat the Magic, 112-98, Saturday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

One night after giving up 22 3-pointers in Houston, the Magic were outscored 60-18 by the Mavericks from the 3-point line. Orlando missed its first nine 3-point tries and wound up 6 of 31 (19.4%), while Dallas was 20 of 40 (50.0%) from behind the arc.

Orlando dropped its second straight game and remained winless in its past nine games in Dallas.

Nikola Vucevic continued his solid play, registering his seventh double-double of the season with 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Magic (6-4).

Hardaway finished with eight 3s and 36 points, while Burke made seven 3s and scored 29 points for Dallas (5-4). Luka Doncic was just 7 of 20 from the field but finished with a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dallas led by as many as 12 points before Orlando, behind two 3-pointers by Gary Clark, carved into the deficit late in the half and trailed 56-50 at the break.

Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier missed his fifth straight game with lower back spasms.

The Mavericks played without starters Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith and reserve Jalen Brunson because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Magic return home to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Amway Center.