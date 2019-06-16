Ira Winderman: NBA draft has to be more than adequate for the Heat

NAP time has to be over for the Miami Heat.

Nice Adequate Players only get you so far in the NBA.

And that's certainly what Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Bam Adebayo have proven to be for President Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

Each figures, at worst, to be a quality rotation player for years to come. But will any of the three recent draft choices emerge at any point as an All-Star?

That's why it might be time for something bold in the NBA draft, a shoving aside of those deemed Nice Adequate Players available at No. 13.

It doesn't necessarily mean you will come up with a Devin Booker or Donovan Mitchell at No. 13, as, respectively, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz have done in recent years. But it also means you give yourself an opportunity for something special.

Safe for the Heat would be Kentucky forward PJ Washington or even Wildcats teammate Keldon Johnson.

Safe would be Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke.

Safe would be North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson.

In each case, there could be a plug-and-play rotation component with limited risk for failure.

Each a ... Nice Adequate Player.

Another option with No. 13, one that also would come with minimal risk and severe as a, well, adequate approach, would be utilizing the No. 13 pick as part of a trade to unload salary ballast, packaging it with the multiple years left on the contracts of James Johnson or Dion Waiters.

Because, at the end of the day, which does Riley value more: middle-of-the-pack draft picks or salary-cap space? (If he could, Riley one day well may raise one his AmericanAirlines Arena banners in honor of cap space.)

Otherwise, take a chance, with no looking back, but only if Spoelstra is on board, willing to roll with the ricks, rather than returning to the comfort of a Rodney McGruder type.

– Tyler Herro: Have gone back and forth on the 6-foot-6 Kentucky guard, who may max out as a Luke Kennard type. And not even sure there is more there than Wayne Ellington. But shooting matters, as does spacing. The risk would be on the tradeoff of length. Or they could have kept Ellington ... and played him.

– Kevin Porter Jr.: Mentioned the 6-6 Southern Cal guard to a scout who immediately responded, "Good luck on that one." Yes, the maturity issues are concerning. This could be a case where having a Udonis Haslem in the locker room would be essential. High risk. But also high reward?

– Bol Bol: Spoke to that same scout about the outside-shooting 7-3 Oregon big man and he said the teams that will be scared off are the teams that refuse to see the possibilities. At worst, we're talking a quality shooter. Is Erik Spoelstra's laboratory built for this?

– Romeo Langford: To some, the 6-6 Indiana freshman hardly seems like a risk at all. Until you witness the shooting struggles last season. This is where the medical report and the scouting prior to the single season with the Hoosiers come into play. Little is riskier than attempting to translate prep and AAU productivity into the pros.

– Nassir Little: The North Carolina freshman is a similar story. One scout termed the single season with the Tar Heels so uninspiring that he did not see Little anywhere close to a lottery pick. But where did the Heat envision him entering college? And does that scouting report override?

– Chuma Okeke: Hear me out. Yes, No. 13 would be an ultimate reach so a trade down might be required. But if the 6-8 Auburn forward didn't go down with a torn ACL against North Carolina in the Sweet 16, you'd be hearing a lot more already, with one NBA scout insisting there is ample first-round talent there. This is the ultimate long game for a player not expected back until January at the earliest ... a long game you might have to play when seeking something more than a Nice Adequate Player.

– Sekou Doumbouya: Spoke to an NBA scout who isn't sold on the Top 10 speculation about the 18-year-old playing in France. The raw talent is there, as raw as could be expected for the youngest prospect in this year's draft. Again, a willingness for the long view for something special?