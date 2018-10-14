Ira Winderman: Predicted order of finishes for East and West

It starts Wednesday night for the Miami Heat on the road against the Orlando Magic. The lingering question remains whether there will be a jumpstart, whether Jimmy Butler will become part of the process of creating Pat Riley's next generation of the Heat.
For now, the primary storylines are Dwyane Wade's "One Last Dance" and whether Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside can reinject themselves into the rotation with meaning, as they last did during the 30-11 close to the 2016-17 season.
Against that backdrop, a look at NBA 2018-19, with a few projections and predictions.
NBA East order of finish
(Top 8 make playoffs in each conference)
1. Boston Celtics: This is the year Danny Ainge has been targeting. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are healthy. The kids have had their developmental time. And LeBron James no longer is in the East.
2. Toronto Raptors: Kawhi Leonard is a significant upgrade, even if there is a chance of coaching downgrade. As has been said for years: if not now, then when for Toronto?
3. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the conference. Mike Budenholzer is a significant upgrade on the bench. Brook Lopez will help.
4. Philadelphia 76ers: Remember, much of the late-season winning came with Joel Embiid sidelined. Now they're again trying to work Markelle Fultz into the mix, but at the cost of taking the ball out of Ben Simmons' hands?
5. Washington Wizards: Forget Dwight Howard, the upgrade here is Austin Rivers. It still comes down to John Wall and Bradley Beal.
6. Miami Heat: Figure at least two steps forward with Jimmy Butler. If not, then two steps (or more) back also within the realm if James Johnson, Waiters and Whiteside don't come around.
7. Indiana Pacers: Can Victor Oladipo back it up? Life is very different when accompanied by expectations and game planning.
8. Detroit Pistons: There should be more for a team with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. Perhaps with Dwane Casey there will be.
9. Cleveland Cavaliers: There is playoff-level talent in place with Kevin Love, George Hill and Tristan Thompson. The playoffs by no means are out of the question.
10. Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker is a playoff talent. Nic Batum is capable of plenty. But we've been saying that for a while.
11. Brooklyn Nets: Kenny Atkinson is a make-the-most-of-what-he-has coach. In the East, that could sniff playoffs.
12. Orlando Magic: The kids will be all right under Steve Clifford. Just not this season.
13. New York Knicks: No Porzingis, no chance – even with David Fizdale setting up a brighter future.
14. Chicago Bulls: At least the Jimmy Butler headache no longer is theirs.
15. Atlanta Hawks: Name three Hawks other than Vince Carter and Trae Young? Dare ya.
NBA West order of finish
1. Houston Rockets: Because they'll again recognize that homecourt in the Western Conference finals is the best chance to overcome the Warriors.
2. Golden State Warriors: Because first in the conference didn't matter last season, so why press the issue?
3. Oklahoma City Thunder: There is the addition-by-subtraction with Carmelo Anthony, plus sneaky good additions of Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel.
4. Utah Jazz: The rise continues under Quin Snyder, now with playoff seasoning with Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.
5. Denver Nuggets: The team most capable of producing a first-round upset in the West. The Isaiah Thomas story will be compelling.
6. Los Angeles Lakers: A team with LeBron James can't drop further than this, can it? But the Finals run will end.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: The Anthony Davis one-man wrecking crew capable of plenty of damage in advance of 2020 free agency.
8. Minnesota Timberwolves: As-the-Jimmy-turns likely to define a sink-or-swim season. A positive outcome and something far more substantial is possible.
9. San Antonio Spurs: A Gregg Popovich team can't miss the playoffs, can it? With DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, they will, at worst, remain in contention.
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Is the Damian Lillard-CJ McCollum combination enough? An annual question.
11. Memphis Grizzlies: With a healthy Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, the Grizzlies again will be a competitive threat.
12. Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic will be fun to watch on the way in. Dirk Nowitzki will be fun to watch on the way out.
13. Los Angeles Clippers: It's all about 2019 free agency. Until then, it is a waiting game for Doc Rivers.
14. Phoenix Suns: Thankful the Kings are also in the conference.
15. Sacramento Kings: Is this the season they face relegation?
Comments