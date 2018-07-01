What Derek Carr, Kobe Bryant and others are saying about LeBron James joining the Lakers

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan.

When news broke that LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Carr didn't waste time to welcome James to his favorite team by sending a direct message to the three-time NBA champion on Twitter.

Former Lakers superstar and five-time champion Kobe Bryant sent out a welcome to James.

Carr's Raiders teammate, Justin Ellis, was just as excited as his quarterback.





Raiders offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who is a Miami Heat fan, seems to have a new rooting interest. He was welcomed by Carr.

Raiders wide receiver Ryan Switzer asked Carr if he could root for the Lakers, as well, and got a quick welcome.

And Carr was not disapproving when Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell admitted he's going to be a bandwagon fan.





Carr didn't stop there, issuing an application for those wishing to root for the Lakers now that James will be playing there.

You have to wonder if Carr will be sitting courtside when the Lakers face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland next season.



