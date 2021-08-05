A’s longtime color commentator Ray Fosse stepping away from mic to focus on cancer treatment

Longtime Oakland A’s color commentator Ray Fosse, who was the starting catcher on two of the franchise’s World Series-winning teams in the early-1970s, announced he will be taking a step away from broadcasting to focus on his cancer treatment.

Fosse, 74, said in a statement on Thursday he’s been battling cancer for 16 years.

“Along with my wife of 51 years, Carol, today we share that I have been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years. Given my current medical condition, I am taking a step away from the A’s and NBC Sports California effective immediately, to focus on my treatment and to be with my family during this time. My wife, Carol, and I extend our gratitude to the baseball community, and community at large, for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fosse’s voice is synonymous with the sound of the Oakland A’s. He’s worked as both a radio and television color commentator since 1986, a streak of 36 straight seasons on radio and 33 on the TV side. He won an Emmy Award for his broadcast work in 2003.

Fosse, spent 12 seasons in the majors with the Indians, A’s Mariners and Brewers. He was twice an All-Star, famously bowled over in a home-plate collision by the Reds’ Pete Rose during the 1970 game. He was only with the A’s for three seasons, but won World Series titles with the Swingin’ A’s in 1973 and 1974, the final two of their run of three straight championships. During his time with the A’s, Fosse participated in a no-hitter (he caught Paul Lindblad and Rollie Fingers for the final three innings of a combined effort in 1975) and the A’s had five 20-game winners (and one 19-game winner) during his three seasons as the team’s primary catcher. He also caught a no-hitter by future A’s closer Dennis Eckerlsey in 1977 when they were both with the Indians.

Fosse was named to the Oakland A’s 50th-anniversary team in 2018.

Fosse retired in 1979. He joined the broadcast team seven years later and has been a face and one of a handful of constants of the franchise ever since.

A’s broadcaster Dallas Braden tweeted, “A’s fans: Our backstop needs our support. Ray Fosse has been part of A’s baseball for more than 30 years. As a player & a voice he has embodied what the green & gold spirit is all about. Today is pretty tough. Hurts. Positive vibes to my partner & his family. We love you Foss!”

The A’s released a statement on Fosse’s announcement:

“The Oakland A’s and NBC Sports California send our unconditional support to Ray during this challenging time. Our priority is Ray’s health and well-being. He is and will always be part of our family, and we will help him and Carol in every way we can throughout Ray’s recovery.”

Fosse has been away from the broadcasting booth for a few games during the A’s jut-completed road trip. Oakland natives and former MLB players Dontrelle Willis and Shooty Babitt have filled in as color commentators with play-by-play commentator Glen Kuiper.

Fosse is the second long-time Bay Area baseball broadcaster to have to step away from the mic this season because of medical issues. Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, a teammate of Fosse’s with the Indians who began his broadcasting career a year after Fosse, missed about two months while undergoing chemotherapy treatments and only recently has returned to the booth.