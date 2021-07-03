Rangers’ miserable run vs. Mariners at T-Mobile Park comes to an end at 13 consecutive loses

SEATTLE — The streak had to come to an end at some point.

The randomness in the results of baseball, regardless of talent discrepancies, and there isn’t a large gap between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, and also varying unpredictability of pitching performances, made it impossible for it to continue.

All it took was a suboptimal outing from a rusty Marco Gonzales and the Mariners inability to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities for the Texas Rangers to pick up a 7-3 victory, Saturday night.

It was the Rangers first win at T-Mobile Park since July 23, 2019, snapping a streak of 13 straight road losses to the Mariners, which was a Rangers club record. Texas scored six runs off Mariners starter Tommy Milone in that previous win, highlighted by homers from Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor, who are all no longer with the team, and rolled to an easy 7-2 win.

The Rangers’ streak-stopping win was almost as easy.

Gonzales returned to the mound for the first time as a dad. He missed his previously scheduled outing last Sunday in Chicago to be in Seattle for the birth of his daughter, Grace. He was reinstated from the paternity list on June 30 and threw two bullpen sessions to try and be ready for this start. But bullpens rarely serve as an even an adequate simulation of game reps.

Gonzales looked like a pitcher that hadn’t thrown in a game in 13 days. He didn’t make it out of the fourth inning. His final line: 3 2/3 innings pitched, seven runs (six earned) allowed on seven hits (three homers and two doubles) with two walks and four strikeouts.

It dropped his overall record to 1-5 with a 5.82 ERA in 10 starts this season.

Of his 81 pitches thrown, 48 were strikes. The Rangers swung at 36 of those strikes and whiffed on just eight of them. He didn’t seem to have a great feel with any of his off-speed pitches and was forces to rely heavily on his sinking fastball.

It was more than just lacking precision command of pitches, which was somewhat expected given the layoff. He had uncharacteristic misses that were noncompetitive pitches, well out of the strike zone and easy for Texas hitters to shrug off.

The last time Gonzales faced hitters was at T-Mobile Park on June 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. He took a no decision in a Mariners’ 6-2 win on Shed Long Jr.’s walk-off grand slam.

Gonzales worked the first two innings without incident, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair of batters.

But his outing fell apart in four-run third inning where all nine Rangers hitters would come to the plate.

One-time Mariners catching prospect John Hicks, who was recently called up by the Rangers, smashed his first of two solo homers off Gonzales to lead off the third inning. A misplaced sinker on a 1-1 count sat in the middle of the plate, just inviting Hicks to hit it hard.

Gonzales shook his head in disgust almost as soon as Hicks made contact, knowing it was a homer.

Charlie Culberson followed with a single and Gonzales walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa to bring 27-year-old rookie utility infielder Eli White to the plate. He ambushed a first-pitch sinker that stayed on the inner-half of the plate, sending a low drive just over the wall in left field and into the visitor’s bullpen. White’s three-run homer made it 4-0.

The Mariners tried to answer the four runs against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles, who was anything but efficient early in the outing.

Seattle loaded the bases with no outs on a bloop single from J.P. Crawford, a fastball off the shoulder of Mitch Haniger and walk to Kyle Seager. Ty France worked another walk to force Crawford home. But it was the only run the Mariners would get. Jake Fraley hit a weak pop fly to left that was too shallow to tag up on. Dylan Moore struck out swinging and Jake Bauers flew out to center.

Gonzales’ outing ended in the fourth.

Hicks followed his leadoff homer in the third with a solo homer to start the four, driving a 2-1 changeup that stayed up in the zone and on the middle of the plate over the wall in left field.

It would get no better for Gonzales. Culberson hit a deep fly that Mitch Haniger couldn’t make a leaping catch on. It was ruled a three-base error instead of a triple. Gonzales managed to get a ground ball out that kept the runner at third, but he walked White and gave up a stinging double to Adolis Garcia that ended his evening.

Seattle did get solid relief work from Rafael Montero and Yohan Ramirez, who combined to pitch the final 5 2/3 inning scoreless, allowing one hit each while striking out a combined seven batters and issuing one walk.