Chicago Cubs’ bullpen falters late in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

MEGHAN MONTEMURRO Chicago Tribune

LOS ANGELES — A Chicago Cubs bullpen that has been so reliable in late-game situations faltered Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera surrendered a tiebreaking two-run homer to AJ Pollock in the eighth, part of four runs the bullpen allowed in the inning en route to the Cubs’ 6-2 loss at Dodger Stadium.

Tommy Nance allowed a two-run homer to Max Muncy in relief of Tepera to put the game away.

The Cubs’ 1-0 lead in the first on Kris Bryant’s 15th home run of the season didn’t hold for long. Anthony Rizzo mishandled a ball between his legs, which gave Cody Bellinger time to score from third on the eventual groundout. The Dodgers added a run off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta in the third on Zach McKinstry’s homer for a 2-1 lead.

Joc Pederson drove in the tying run against his former team with a sacrifice fly to center field in the seventh.

Arrieta twice worked around bases-loaded jams, escaping those situations in the third and fifth innings without allowing a run. He buckled down in the toughest spots, holding the Dodgers 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position during his five-inning start.

