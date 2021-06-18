Steven Souza Jr.’s home run helps Dodgers defeat skidding Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Dodgers, short-handed without three of their best hitters, continued their struggles against left-handed starting pitching Friday night in their series opener against the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Caleb Smith, owner of a career 4.40 earned-run average entering the night, limited them to one hit over six scoreless innings. The zeroes extended the Dodgers’ scoreless streak to 15 innings, going back to the eighth inning Tuesday.

The drought reached 16 innings before Steven Souza Jr., playing in his second game as a Dodger, smashed a home run against his former club to snap a scoreless tie in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers then tacked on two more runs on a sacrifice fly from Mookie Betts and a balk before the inning ended.

The late surge gave the Dodgers a roomy lead and a 3-0 win thanks to Trevor Bauer’s performance. The right-hander held Arizona to three hits without a run over seven innings. He posted eight strikeouts with three walks.

The Dodgers managed to muster the offense against the woeful Diamondbacks — Arizona entered on a 14-game losing streak — knowing help is on the way.

Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger to come off the injured list some time during the club’s upcoming three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The set begins Monday at Petco Park.

Corey Seager could soon follow. Roberts said the plan is for the shortstop to go on a rehabilitation assignment “early next week.” Seager has been on the injured list since fracturing his right hand May 15. The shortstop took batting practice on the field with teammates Friday for the first time since suffering the injury.

Muncy also took batting practice for the first time since going on the injured list last Saturday with a right oblique strain. Roberts said he will return without a rehab assignment.

Bellinger has been on the injured list since Tuesday with a left hamstring injury. Roberts said Bellinger spent some of his Friday at Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers’ spring training facility in nearby Glendale, working out.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Roberts said the center fielder took batting practice and faced live pitching. He said Bellinger ran at 100% effort Wednesday.

“That was one marker and the recovery part was another,” Roberts said. “So those two have been checked and I think that in the days coming, make sure he just continues to keep strength in the hamstring. …As long as we have that, he’s in a good place.”

Short hops

Left-hander Scott Alexander began a rehab assignment with single-A Rancho Cucamonga with a clean inning. The veteran reliever was placed on the 10-day injured list May 1 with shoulder inflammation. He was later transferred to the 60-day injured list and isn’t eligible for activation until July 2. …Yoshi Tsutsugo went zero for two with two walks and an RBI in his second game on a rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. Tsutsugo, who finished zero for four in his first rehab game Thursday, went three for 25 before the Dodgers put him on the injured list June 9 with a calf injury. …The Dodgers granted Rangel Ravelo his release from Oklahoma City, allowing the first baseman to sign with Japan’s Orix Buffaloes. The 29-year-old batted .407 with eight home runs and a 1.263 OPS in 26 games for Oklahoma City.