Reliever Pedro Strop is sent away from Chicago Cubs camp after violating COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop was sent away from camp after violating MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, sources said Sunday.

Strop reportedly was dining out with Cleveland Indians players Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez, who have now been isolated away from their team too.

Reyes told Indians management they were dining indoors, a violation of the COVID-19 guidelines established by MLB and the players’ union this spring. Strop was seen in an Instagram photo with the other two, according to Cubs.com. The post by Reyes has since been deleted.

The Cubs hosted the Indians in a Cactus League game Friday, losing 10-4.

A joint committee consisting of representatives of the players association and MLB will determine how long Strop will have to be away from camp. The length will be determined after COVID-19 testing, and an evaluation of his conduct, meaning whether Strop knowingly violated the protocols.

How this will effect Strop’s chances of making the roster is unknown. He has yet to make an appearance in a Cactus League game after signing a minor-league deal just before the start of spring training, but has thrown some bullpen sessions.

Cubs President Jed Hoyer could not be reached for comment.

Manager David Ross told reporters in Mesa, Ariz., it was “a good reminder that we got to continue to follow protocols.”

The Cubs had no positive COVID-19 tests among players last season, a stat the organization boasted of all year. Ross said he would bring the subject up to players during their morning meeting Monday to remind them to stay “diligent.”

“It’s easy to get in this environment and relax,” Ross said. “We did such a good job last year.”

Indians manager Terry Francona said both Reyes and Ramirez self-reported their violations.

“They were both upfront and honest with us about what happened,” Francona said. “We’re not trying to put guys in the penalty box. We try to talk to guys almost every day. ‘Hey, this is gonna happen if — it doesn’t matter if you agree with it or not. These are the protocols that are in place and you have to live by it.’”