Chris Archer had his reasons for rejoining Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Archer said he had lots of reasons to rejoin the Rays, citing his familiarity with the staff and organization, quality of the players on the team and seriousness of their interest defined by the size of their offer, a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

But more than anything, it was the chance to be part of the success the Rays have enjoyed since he left.

“When I was there from 2014 to 2017-18, we struggled,” Archer said Tuesday. “Seeing the things they’ve done the last two years really, really excited me. The No. 1 thing I wanted to do was play for a contender, play for a contender in a really strong division, and play somewhere that would give me the best opportunity to be me and do me. Tampa checked all those boxes.

“From a legacy standpoint, I want to be a part of a winning culture. I was part of a .500 culture whenever I was there. So being part of a winning culture definitely had a big reason for my interest in going back to Tampa.”

Archer, 32, said he he is fully recovered from the thoracic outlet surgery that sidelined him during the 2020 season and eager to take the mound with no restrictions or concerns. The chance to do it in a place where he has experienced success and feels comfortable is a bonus.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he said on a media Zoom call. “You guys see the smile on my face — it’s as genuine and pure and sincere as it possibly can be.”

Archer has already talked repeatedly with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and plans to focus primarily on what he does best, throwing a four-seam fastball and slider, with a change-up mixed in at times.

“There will be zero two-seam fastballs,” he said.

Archer, acquired by the Rays as a prospect in a January 2011 trade, emerged as the leader of the Rays rotation, making four consecutive opening-day starts from 2015-18 and surpassing the 200-inning plateau three times while posting mixed results. He was twice selected for the All-Star Game but also had 19 losses in 2016.

Over parts of seven seasons with the Rays, Archer was 54-68 with a 3.69 ERA, striking out 1,146 and walking 347 in 1,063 innings.

His tenure in Tampa Bay ended on July 31, 2018, when he was traded to Pittsburgh in a deal that has become increasingly lopsided as the Rays got back outfielder Austin Meadows, pitcher Tyler Glasnow and pitching prospect Shane Baz.

Meadows was an All-Star and co-team MVP in 2019, Glasnow has emerged as a frontline starter with a dynamic arsenal and Baz is projected to move somewhat quickly to the majors.

Archer, meanwhile, struggled in Pittsburgh, going 6-12, 4.92 ERA over 1 1/2 seasons while dealing with several injuries. He underwent hernia and left hip labrum surgery in November 2018, then missed all of the abbreviated 2020 season after undergoing the TOS surgery in June.

He has been throwing regularly in California.

After paying Archer $7.5 million in 2019 and the prorated version of his $9 million salary in 2020, the Rays declined an $11 million option for 2021, instead paying a $250,000 buyout to make him a free agent.