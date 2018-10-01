Braves dream season: Winning behind their four All-Stars

The National League East-champion Braves boasted four All-Stars – perhaps they should've had more.
First baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Nick Markakis, second baseman Ozzie Albies and starter Mike Foltynewicz each made the midsummer classic. It was Freeman's third appearance, while the other three made their All-Star debuts.
Freeman would've qualified a season ago, but his broken wrist stalled what might've been his best season as a pro. He's been repaid in 2018.
The face of the franchise has appeared in every game, setting the tone for a Braves team that exceeded all expectations. After a big series win, Freeman will be waiting at his locker to address the media. After a dreadful loss, he stands the same.
Ronald Acuna may draw all the attention now, but Freeman is the Braves' pillar. He sat patiently as the team retooled through years of losing. His MVP-caliber numbers were hidden by the Braves' win-loss record.
Markakis joined the Braves at the beginning of their rebuild. The signing was fairly questioned at the time: Why did a team blowing up their roster sign an older player to a $60 million deal?
Since then, Markakis has embodied consistency. Even in the Braves' darkest hours, he maintained the same professionalism and continued the preparation that the franchise believed was a positive influence on its younger players.
But this season, Markakis discovered a higher gear. He entered Saturday second in the NL in hits (184) and tied for the most multi-hit games at 56. His 43 doubles rank third in the league, while his .297 average is ninth.
Markakis wasn't the prototypical big bat one thinks of at cleanup, but his 93 RBIs rank 11th in the NL. And he's a presence that manager Brian Snitker can always count on as one of two NL players to start every game (Freddy Galvis, Padres).
"The biggest thing I take pride in is being healthy and staying on the field," Markakis said. "You can ask any guy, you can't really do much on the (disabled list) to help your team. Just try to stay consistent, stay on the field."
Albies surged in the first half, blasting 20 home runs and setting the team's extra-base hits record for a month with 22 in April. He slashed .281/.318/.516 with 52 extra-base hits and led the NL with 74 runs scored.
He looked like a true five-tool player, and while he's endured struggles in the second half, the Braves wouldn't be where they are without his absurd first-half production.
The 21-year-old was the leader in votes among second baseman until Javier Baez jumped him in the final stage of voting. Albies entered the All-Star game in the sixth, grounding out in his only plate appearance.
"He's a good ballplayer, man," Phillies ace Aaron Nola said at the time. "He plays hard all the time. That's what you want to see out of guys, especially the young guys. He's here (at the All-Star game) for a reason. He plays hard every night. Good things happen when you play hard."
Foltynewicz followed fellow NL East pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nola into the game, tossing a scoreless inning. This season was the most significant step in Foltynewicz's career, as he's begun blooming into a true frontline arm.
He finished with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts, becoming the first Brave to set down more than 200 on strikes this Javier Vazquez in 2009. He's set to start Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
And as he looks back on a career year, one of his greatest memories was taking the mound at Nationals Park as an NL All-Star.
"To be able to go to the All-Star game and do that was a big moment, proud moment of my life," he said.
Each of the four were essential to what's been coined the Braves' dream season. If they have a World Series run in them, it's going to largely be determined by how much they receive from their four All-Stars.
Comments