Mission Prep 49, Mira Monte 21 - playoff football

Jack Susank tackles Jaulynee Riggens. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Brian Kowall runs. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Carlton Brown catches a pass and turns to run. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Shamar Oliver runs with the ball. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Dalton Strouss runs through traffic for a first down. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Dalton Strouss runs. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Jack Susank had several onside kicks. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Mark Rodriguez pitches the ball. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Jaulynee Riggens runs. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Assani Berkeley runs afte a catch. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Dalton Strouss runs. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Mark Rodriguez throws the ball. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Dalton Strouss tries to recover a ball knocked out of his hands but it fell for a turnover. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Assani Berkeley makes a catch. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Assani Berkelyey celebrates a touchdown catch and run. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
Brian Kowall runs. The Mira Monte High School Lions from Bakersfield visited the Mission Prep Royals in the first round of playoff football.
