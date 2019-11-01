Paso Robles 48, Atascadero 7 - Week 10 football

Gerald Norte celebrates in the first half. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Gerald Norte scored as Dean Connors congratulates him. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Cael Cooper breaks up a pass to Taylor Bonham. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Seth Maldonado runs. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Jerahmy Kelly tackles Tyler Conkright. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Chris Magalona intercepted a ball as Mikey Hollinger throws a block. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Westly Cooper returned to the lineup after injury earlier in the season.Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Gerald Norte runs into the back judge. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Gerald Norte breaks tackle of Fernandez Frankie and takes the ball down to the goal line. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Braden Waterman hands off to Bennie Johnson. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Seth Maldonado runs as Wyatt Hasch attempts a tackle. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Angel Fuentes kicks off. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Tyler Conkright is stopped. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Bennie Johnson is pursued by Forrest Powell. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
Ryan McLean kicks off. Paso Robles hosted Atascadero for the end of the year high school rivalry football game.
