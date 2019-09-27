Week 6 Football - Morro Bay 27, Mira Monte 14

Eli Graves catches a pass. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Dylan Turner out runs the defense. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Shamar Oliver broke several long runs before the Pirates defense made adjustments. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Kevin Franco released his passes quickly and accurately. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Juan Garcia breaks free for a big run. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Prion Solu (18) and Christian Leininger (5) celebrate a touchdown in the end zone. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Brance Molnar made a fingertip stop of Sebastian Marbaugh, slowing him down while the rest of the Pirate defense converged. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Jose Pelayo sees a ball go off his finger tips as Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Kevin Franco runs for a first down. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
Marshall Beecham celebrates a touchdown. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
There was a sideline moment where Morro Bay coach Jake Goosen-Brown talked to retired Arroyo Grande coach Tom Goosen. Morro Bay hosted Mira Monte in non-league high school football.
