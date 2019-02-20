SLO 90 - Lemoore 82

San Luis Obispo celebrates their win as the clock runs out. The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Addison Wright shoots. The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Carson Leedom lines up a shot. The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Connor Torell shoots. The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo HIgh School boys basketball team plays host to Lemoore in a semifinal game of the CIF-Central Section playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com