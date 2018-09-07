Paso Robles Football hosts Central

Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Paso Robles High School football hosts Fresno’s Central High School.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com