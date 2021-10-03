Cal Poly men’s soccer defeats CSU Northridge in first Big West home game

A large sign marks the Grand Avenue entrance to Cal Poly’s university campus in San Luis Obispo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Cal Poly men’s soccer team defeated Cal State Northridge 1-0 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Mustangs (3-4-2, 1-0-1 Big West) shut out the Matadors (1-10, 0-2 Big West) in the team’s first home game of Big West Conference play.

Coach Steve Sampson said while at times the Mustangs played rhythmically and kept possession of the ball, the team also fought to manage the game and clock.

“We actually had them read a book called “Grit” during the summer, and it really described exactly what transpired here on the field,” Sampson said.

The first half was scoreless, as Cal Poly attempted just one shot on goal and Mustang keeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado made three saves.

The Mustangs pulled ahead in the second half. Midfielder Neil Boyal delivered a corner kick and defender Jacob Glass scored on a header in the 67th minute.

“For some reason I’m able to find his head more times than not,” Boyal said. “We’re going to keep it up.”

Glass said the goal was “a relief,” as the Mustangs did not play their best match.

“We know as a team that we can play better than that,” Glass said.

Arce-Hurtado made one save in the second half, securing the win for Cal Poly.

Coach Sampson said this team is the best he has coached in seven seasons at Cal Poly.

“We’re getting defenders that are scoring goals for us,” Sampson said. “Now once we start getting front runners in the flow of the game scoring goals, there’s no stopping us.

Captain Josh Graham did not play due to an injury, however, Sampson said his leadership was evident.

“It isn’t just about what happens on the field, but the leadership off the field and the culture that these senior leaders have developed for this team,” Sampson said. “I’m really proud.”

The Mustangs will play against UC San Diego on Oct. 6 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.