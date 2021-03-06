Cal Poly women’s basketball finishes season 8-8 in Big West with tourney ahead

Sierra Campisano was Cal Poly’s leading scorer Saturday. The Mustangs finished 8-8 in the Big West Conference but lost to UCSB 78-68. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly women’s basketball season has been an up and down ride and its final home series was a reflection of the bumpiness of its season affected by COVID-19.

The Mustangs (12-10 overall, 8-8 Big West Conference) earned a resounding 76-46 win against the Guachos (7-13 overall, 7-9 Big West) on Friday and then lost 78-68 to its rival on Saturday, led by senior Sierra Campisano’s 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Campisano, a 6-3 senior forward, left the court in tears, hugging teammates and coaches, after fouling out in the final second’s Saturday at Mott Athletics Center, one of five seniors to bid farewell to their regular season Cal Poly careers.

Fellow senior forward Kirsty Brown added 12 points to go with 10 boards (notching her third double-double in a five-game stretch) plus three steals, according to Cal Poly sports officials.

“We had a really nice senior breakfast with highlights of their careers that was definitely emotional for them,” said Head Coach Faith Mimnaugh said. “I don’t know if it put us in a less fierce position on the court.”

Mimnaugh said that her team, with a combined 3.4 grade point average, will have to regroup and do a good job of scouting and prepping for the Big West tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Mandaly Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Mimnaugh said her squad has the ability to win the tournament if her players play to their capabilities.

She cited keys of defense and knocking down open shots, pointing to several makeable attempts they didn’t convert in Saturday’s game that opened the door for UCSB to pull ahead after the Mustangs led 31-30 at the half.

“We gel really well together but do hit a frustration point when shots aren’t falling for us,” Mimnaugh said.

After trailing by as many as 18 early in the final quarter, however, Cal Poly battled back, narrowing the gap to within 63-56. Sophomore star point guard Abbey Ellis knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a primal scream, to punctuate an 11-0 run, with 3:09 remaining.

UCSB’s Danae Miller answered with a 3-point, however, to re-establish the double-digit gap.

Miller finished with a game-high 26 points, including making all 12 of her free-throw attempts and the Guachos nailed 27 or 30 free throws to Cal Poly’s 8 of 10.

Other Cal Poly players who scored in double digits Saturday were Maddie Willett and Maddie Vick, both with 11.

The Mustangs, currently sixth place in the 10-team conference, didn’t yet know who they’ll play in the Big West tournament, as of Saturday evening.

“Last year, we were really trying to get that higher seed and didn’t get it,” Mimnaugh said. “But it worked in our favor because the pressure turned around and was (on the higher seeds).”

Last season, the Mustangs beat Long Beach State 59-48 and then UC Irvine 70-49, earning a semifinal berth in the Big West Conference tournament against UC Davis, before the season was called off due to COVID-19 precautions.

This year has been a tumultuous season with multiple stops and starts due to positive coronavirus tests among Cal Poly players and other teams.

“We’re just appreciative to have been able to play this year,” Mimnaugh said.

Cal Poly’s Maddie Willett attempts a shot in a women’s basketball team played UC Irvine earlier this season. The Mustangs finished 8-8 in the Big West Conference. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly star point guard talks season

At 5-foot-6, Ellis is known to be a fierce competitor, who Mimnaugh depends upon to jumpstart the offense and offer pressure, on-ball defense.

The Australian native hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to top Long Beach State 45-42 on Feb. 10 and leads Cal Poly on the season with 15.7 points per game on 89% free throws and 38% free throws.

It’s moments like that directly link her to the team’s success, her coach said.

“She is an energizer,” Mimnaugh said. “She can do things that are unbelievable.”

Ellis described her mentality shooting clutch shots under pressure.

“I wasn’t really thinking about much except to try to get the ball out of my hands before the buzzer sounded,” Ellis said. “It’s such a great feeling to see it go in.”

Abby Ellis drives around Haleigh Talbert as Cal Poly women’s basketball team played UC Irvine. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Ellis said she works hard on footwork in shooting, using a one-two step to position herself, when she can, before release.

Other techniques include tucking the elbow in to align straight with the basket and holding the follow through.

The Australian native said that Mimnaugh, whom she calls “Coach Faith” and Assistant Coach Kristina Santiago Bennett, a former Mustangs basketball star, made her feel comfortable immediately and helped encourage her style of play and game.

Ellis said she was recruited by Cal Poly while playing a basketball tournament in Dallas as a youth player, and immediately loved SLO on a trip to the campus.

“I really liked it here and it felt like a safe place and a good campus community,” Ellis said.

A child development major, who grew up in a suburb of Melbourne, was selected to the Big West Conference All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals last year.

Ellis said she and Campisano, a Torrey Pines High graduate and second in team scoring at 15.4 points per game, have a strong relationship and can be honest with each other.

“We go at each other in practice and can yell at each other to make each other better,” Ellis said. “But it’s not personal. We get along really well and I love playing with her.”

Mimnaugh said Campisano and her other seniors have bright futures in a variety of potential careers, including teaching, medicine, business and more.