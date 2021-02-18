Cal Poly football season opener against UC Davis delayed due to COVID

The Cal Poly Mustangs finish the season with a 38-24 win at home over Southern Utah in 2018. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly football’s season opener at UC Davis, originally set for Feb. 27, has been postponed to March 20, according to an agreement between the two institutions and the Big Sky Conference, university officials have announced in a news release.

The two teams are slated to face each other twice this modified six-game season, with the second game scheduled for April 10 in San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly’s football team has paused practice due to COVID-19 concerns, and the team will resume its training on Friday after a halt of 17 days.

Both teams play in the Big Sky Conference, which left two dates — March 20 and April 17 — open to provide an opportunity to reschedule postponed contests.

With the postponement, Cal Poly is now scheduled to open the spring season at home versus Weber State on March 6 followed by another home game on March 13 against Southern Utah.

No fans are allowed at games this season, but radio broadcast streaming options are available at: gopoly.com/sports/football/schedule.

Mustangs Head Coach Beau Baldwin has yet to coach his first game after being hired by the university in December 2019 from UC Berkeley, where he served as offensive coordinator.

The traditional season has been shortened and pushed to the spring due to pandemic-related scheduling changes.