Cal Poly weekend basketball games vs. Fullerton canceled due to COVID

Cal Poly’s men’s basketball series this weekend against Cal State Fullerton has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The two-game series at Mott Athletics Center was scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The specific reasons for the cancellations weren’t stated in a news release issued by the university.

“There is no plan to reschedule the series,” the release noted. “Following this week, Cal Poly has three remaining Big West Conference series scheduled.”

With the cancellation, the Mustangs (3-13, 1-9 Big West) have two-game sets against Long Beach State on the road on Feb. 18-19, UC Davis at home on Feb. 26-27 and UC Santa Barbara on the road on March 5-6.

Cal Poly is led by Alimamy Koroma, who averages 12.5 points and 5 rebounds per game, and Colby Rogers, who notches 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Cal Poly hosted UC Riverside for an NCAA men’s basketball game earlier this year. Colby Rogers sets up for a shot on this play. David Middlecamp

No fans have been allowed at home games this year due to public health precautions.

But fans can watch and listen to broadcast options available at: gopoly.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule.

The announcement comes as the university announced Thursday that its football team has shut down practice due to COVID-19 concerns with hopes to resume next week.

The Mustangs’ football team starts its season Feb. 27.