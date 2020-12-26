Cal Poly men’s basketball team cancels Big West opening games after COVID test

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team was forced to cancel its first four Big West Conference games after someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19, Cal Poly announced Saturday.

The men’s team was set to open conference play at Hawaii on Sunday and Monday, followed by home games against UC San Diego on Jan. 1-2.

Cal Poly (2-4) is now set to resume play at CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 8-9. Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN3. The Mustangs haven’t played since Dec. 19, when they lost to Loyola Marymount.

Meanwhile, the women’s team also had its conference opener upended “due to a COVID-19 issue with one of its recent opponents,” the university said in a news release.

The women’s team (4-2) was scheduled to play Hawaii at home on Sunday and Monday. It will resume action at UC San Diebo on Jan. 1-2.